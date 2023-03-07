Mumbai: City gears up for shab-e-barat rush; 8 buses to run on March 7 on these routes

e-Paper Get App
On this day, the Muslim community visit mosques and cemeteries at night to pay homage to the departed souls of their forefathers.

Mumbai: Amid the Muslim community's Shab-e-barat or 'Badi baat' that is to be be observed on Tuesday March 7, 2023, a plan of 08 Single Decker buses has been prepared by the state government considering the rush. These buses will operate at night.

On this day, the Muslim community visit mosques and cemeteries at night to pay homage to the departed souls of their forefathers. The community prominently visits the Haji Ali Dargah in South Mumbai.

The passenger traffic rush is observed in areas like Haji Ali, Bhendi bazar, Mohd Ali road, Mazgaon, Dockyard road, Shivaji Nagar, Vikhroli, Santacruz, Malvani etc.

Inspectors will be posted during the hours at Depots i.e. Colaba, Mumbai Central, Worli, Santacruz, Kurla, Shivaji Nagar & Malvani.

Details of buses running in these routes:

