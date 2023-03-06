Holi & Shab-e-barat falling on same day: Islamic Centre of India issues advisory | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow: The head of the Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Monday issued an appeal for peaceful celebrations of Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

The Centre after a meeting on Sunday issued an advisory on the ceremonial Islamic festival Shab-e-Barat.

ICI chief Maulana Mahali said, "We should respect each other's religious sentiments and I appeal to not indulge in actions that may cause problems to those celebrating Holi".

He pointed out that last year too both Holi and Shab-e-Barat had coincided and it was celebrated in a peaceful way.

He said, "The festival of Holi is a very happy and fun festival for our Hindu brothers. Last year it both Shabe Barat and Holi were celebrated on the same date. Both our communities had celebrated both the festivals with peace and harmony, displaying understanding. This year too we can also celebrate both festivals taking care of religious sentiments". "We all live in a mixed society. We are advocates of Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb. We all practice brotherhood and national unity. We need to act sensibly this time too and prove by our actions that we all are peace-loving and law-abiding" he added.

He also appealed to Muslims to visit cemeteries in the evening.

"Muslims have been appealed to go to the cemeteries only after 5 pm so that our Hindu brothers do not have any problem in playing Holi and you also do not have any problem in going to the cemetery" the cleric said.

He has also appealed to those observing Shab-e-Barat to spend the night in prayer.

"This is a night of prayer please spend it in prayer and do not use any type of firework. Help the poor and helpless people. Pray for those who have suffered the aftermath of earthquakes in countries of Turkey and Syria. Pray for the people there" he said.

