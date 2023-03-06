Holi 2023: 12 biggest Holi parties to attend if you are in Goa

The party capital of India ends the tourist season with decadent Holi parties that clock well over 12 hours on average. All you can do is let the revellers sweep you into the vibrant and infectious atmosphere.

Color Fest 2023

What: This six-hour pool party will have celebrity DJs, rain dance, organic colours, Goan jungle juice, food and drinks.

When: 7th March, 10 am

Where: Yash shooting Hub, Mandrem

Tickets: INR 499 onwards

Dhurvat

Goa’s first home-brewed annual party for this festival. Sway to 12 hours of nonstop Bollywood, EDM and Commercial music. DJ Merlin (Mumbai), DJ Jay aka Brainwash, Navin, AK-47, Pawan and 6 beat will take the console. Supporting acts like Anik, Flohtek, Omax and others will join them. A beach and a festival stage exclusively curated for a colourful experience.

When: 7th March, 10 am

Where: Ruusu Beach Lounge, Anjuna

Tickets: INR 500 onwards

Holi Moli

What: The underground experimental psytrance festival Masters of Puppets that takes place deep inside the Czech countryside, descends on the shores of Goa for its annual Holi party. Be ready for a colourfully dark night gig that extends into the next morning. The line-up includes Daash, Spiral, Diansis (Greece), Umber Vamber (Russia), Aztec Dosage (Italy), Weirdos (Italy) and Haemogoblin.

When: 7th March, 8 pm

Where: Origens, Vagator

Tickets: INR 1350 onwards

Tito's Holi 2023

What: A trip to Goa is incomplete without a stopover at the popular venue Tito's, so why should Holi be any different? Gear up for an all-day party - Tito's Holi 2023. Expect a massive lineup, unlimited drinks, foam shower, water guns, and dhol. DJs Salvino Miranda, Rohit, Anuj, Sam, Wasin, Ayaz and Zumba dance group Bailamos.

When: 7th March, 10 am

Where: Tito's

Tickets: INR 2,000 onwards (free entry for ladies)

Holi Vibe

What: The party at ESG - Inox Courtyard features a massive line up of DJs and live acts, jungle juice, rain dance, a designated children's corner for the kids, and delicious food and specialty cocktails right in the heart of Panaji city.

When: 7th March, 10 am

Where: INOX Courtyard, Panaji

Tickets: INR 500 onwards

Festival of Colors

A day-to-night Holi party featuring banging music from German world-touring DJ Jonas Saalbach, Assad Namazi, Emaan, Katrin Kittyx (Russia), Mohinesh, Sudeep and Whosane.

The colours will be organic, and there will be mist rain showers and floral Holi. Flower crowns for the first 100 girls.

When: 8th March, 11 am

Where: Marbela Beach Resort, Morjim

Tickets: INR 1,250 onwards

Vortex Holi Boogie

What: Techno hot spot Rockwaves brings its groovy overnight Holi party to the sun-kissed shores of Goa. Expect 14 hours of underground techno from sunset to sunrise with the funkiest vibes. On the line-up are domestic and international acts Breger, Aka Nina, Extra Mind, Manu Ferrantini, Monkey Space, Nelio, Nic Thompson, Rudy Roots and Techno Widow.

When: 8th March, 3 pm

Where: Vortex Goa, Morjim

Tickets: INR 800 onwards

Holi Therapy Vol. 2

What: Holi Therapy brings the ultimate colour satisfaction to quench your thirst for sound and colours, with some of the finest Techno and Psy acts at Banana Forest. Listen to cutting edge frequencies for 18 hours straight. The Techno line-up has Suspect One (Switzerland), legendary Indian DJ Tarun Shahani, Brianoid, Mike Steffenoni (Italy), Whosane and Modulari (Russia). The Psytrance line-up features Petran (Greece), Flipknot, Jaffar (Palestine), Daash, Pyrokine, Space Wizard and Magic Hidden from Iran.

When: 8th March, 11 am

Where: Banana Forest, Vagator

Tickets: INR 1,499

Holi Moo

What: India's maddest festival travels to Goa for its 2nd edition. Raasta with its reggae roots is the ideal venue for the annual 14-hour party, as the music culture is in sync with this Caribbean-inspired bar and club. There will be two stages: Raasta Stage (playing Reggeton, Dancehall, Hip-Hop and Afro House) and the Underdoggs Stage playing Techno and House. On the console will be international artists Prawnster, Sean T, Senor, Sid Morrison, Jarrud Dunes, Gurbax, Achhra, Amaya, Bassicboy, Chhab and DJ Flexi K - Friends.

When: 8th March, 12 pm

Where: Raasta, Vagator

Tickets: INR 500 onwards

Bollywood beach party

What: The White Goa will have scintillating music by the beach. DJ Rhea will make you groove to her beats as you play with colours.

When: 8th March, 12:30 pm

Where: The White Goa, Morjim

Tickets: INR 1,499 onwards

Recca Holi

What: Wazir Patar, Ikka and Flypside are arriving in Goa for a 12-hour festive rager. Enjoy a good range of food and drink along with good music.

When: 8th March, 10 am

Where: Recca By The Beachfront, Small Vagator, Anjuna

Tickets: INR 849 onwards

Mohe Rang De

What: Time to sparkle! Celebrate Holi this year in style at a luxury destination. Take a break with marvelous entertainment and unlimited brunch which includes thandai, freshly squeezed Ganne Ka Ras, Bhatti Ka Murg Tikka, Phoochka and other festive treats. Live dance performances and a live DJ on the console will entertain you while you dance in the rain.

When: 8th March, 10 am

Where: La Alphonso Marina Resorts & Spa, Morjim

Tickets: INR 1,500