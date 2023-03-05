Holi 2023: What to wear at Holi? 7 Fashion tips to follow this festival of colours

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023
Take a cue from our own 'Desi Girl' and wear that maxi dress for Holi
Deepika Padukone's look from Balam Pichkari is a fan favourite, a shorts and a dark top is what you need to remember
Sara Ali Khan's white kurt and multicolour duppatta is the classic Holi look that can never go wrong
Khusi Kapoor's one colour kurta is always the best option to go for
Try wearing a shirt dress with shorts, just like Sargun mehta wore it and rock the Holi party
Salwar kameez with duppatta is another combination that can never go wrong
Make sure to wear a turban, just as veteran actress Shabana Azmi wore in the picture. The look is perfect for the style and as well as your hair
