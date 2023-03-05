Holi 2023: What to wear at Holi? 7 Fashion tips to follow this festival of colours

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023

Take a cue from our own 'Desi Girl' and wear that maxi dress for Holi

Deepika Padukone's look from Balam Pichkari is a fan favourite, a shorts and a dark top is what you need to remember

Sara Ali Khan's white kurt and multicolour duppatta is the classic Holi look that can never go wrong

Khusi Kapoor's one colour kurta is always the best option to go for

Try wearing a shirt dress with shorts, just like Sargun mehta wore it and rock the Holi party

Salwar kameez with duppatta is another combination that can never go wrong

Make sure to wear a turban, just as veteran actress Shabana Azmi wore in the picture. The look is perfect for the style and as well as your hair

Thanks For Reading!

Holi 2023: Want to get rid of colours from your body and hair in a natural way? Here are 7 DIY Home...
Find out More