Holi 2023: Want to get rid of colours from your body and hair in a natural way? Here are 7 DIY Home Remedies for The Delicate 'YOU'

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 03, 2023
Ubtan for Oily Skin: Mix 1 tsp masoor dal powder, a few amounts of powdered dried orange peel, 1 tsp rose water, and 2-3 drops of lemon juice to get a paste. Apply on your face and leave for 20 minutes. Rinse off slowly
2 tbsp of wheat bran (choker), 1 tbsp of sandalwood powder, 1 tbsp of rice flour, along with some poppy seeds (khus-khus), few drops of honey and mashed tomato. Scrub your body with this
For dry skin: Mix 1 tbsp of soybean flour in milk. Add glycerine and a pinch of sea salt to make a paste. Scrub your face with this paste for 5-8 minutes and wash it off
For All Skin Types: Take 3 tbsp of curd, 2 tbsp of besan, few drops of gulab jal and olive oil. Mix well and apply it on your face. Keep for 15 minutes and then rinse it off
The quickest face pack you can prepare is of multani mitti and rose water. Keep the pack on your face for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off slowly with water
Coconut Yogurt Hair Pack: Take 2 tbsp yogurt, 2 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp olive oil (optional), 2 tbsp coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply them evenly. Keep it for at least 25 minutes before washing it off with cold water
Home Made Shampoo: Soak shikakai, reetha and amla overnight. In the morning, boil and strain it. Mix in it, 1 tbsp of lemon juice and a cup of curd. Apply it evenly on your scalp and wash your hair
This home made DIYS pack and shampoo will remove colours from your hair while being gentle on your delicate tresses
Keep these ingredients ready so that you can use it, once you are done playing Holi
