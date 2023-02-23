Holi 2023: FOLLOW these Hacks to protect your Skin and Hair during the colourful festival | FPJ

Holi, the festival of colours, is loved by all of us but when we think about after effects of playing Holi; that puts us in dilemma whether to play Holi or not to. The potential threats to skin from non-organic colours and then, the painstaking efforts required to remove the colour from the body. Though colours can make the skin dry and prone to acne, but by following certain hacks and tips; you can enjoy the festival to the fullest while at the same time, without damaging your beautiful skin and hair.

Use only organic colours and gulal to play Holi

Make sure that you and your friends and family play Holi only with organic colours as they are safe and you won't even have to spend more time in removing them after the festival.

Apply ice on your face

Rub ice cubes over your face for 10 to 15 minutes as it will help in closing your pores and thus, the colours cannot penetrate into the deeper layers of your skin. It will also, prevent acne and skin damage.

Use a mild facewash with a moisturising effect

Post Holi, wash your face with a facewash that is gentle on your skin and has nourishing effect, so that it doesn't dry out your skin.

Stay hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking more and more water or you can even drink nimbu pani, milk, coconut water. Proper hydration is going to reduce the chances of the unnatural colours drying up your skin.

Oil, oil, oil

Apply a good amount of coconut oil or sticky moisturiser on your face and body before playing Holi; as it will not allow the colours to stick long on your skin. It is also crucial to massage oil into your hair an hour before going out. It also prevents dryness of skin and hair; as dryness makes them more susceptible to hazardous colours.

Lip and eye care

Apply a lip balm with SPF in it. Sport sunglasses to protect your eyes from any harsh exposure.

Special clothing

Wear outfit made up of breathable fabric like cotton and always wear full-sleeved clothing to avoid direct exposure of the skin to colours and sunlight. Avoid wearing synthetic and tight clothes; as they are quite harsh on the skin.

Avoid keeping long nails

If possible cut your nails so that colour doesn't sit in the cuticles and if you cannot cut your long grown nails, apply a darker shade nail paint to protect your nails.

Avoid facial/ waxing/ bleaching/ threading

Avoid doing facial, waxing, threading or bleaching your face and hands a few days before and after Holi in order to avoid any possibility of a harmful reaction on your skin.

So, indulge yourself in playing the most exuberant festivals of India; which definitely calls for a celebration.

