Mumbai: City beautification|Cost of digital hoardings brought down

Mumbai: The BMC has reduced its charges for digital hoardings to encourage the trend across the city as part of its beautification project. The tariff for normal and digital hoardings would be the same. Earlier, the civic body had decided to charge a fee of Rs2,25,000 per digital hoarding and Rs1,60,000 for a regular hoarding. With the same rate, the BMC hopes more firms will come forward to shift to the digital format.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special) Sanjog Kabre said, “The erection and maintenance cost of digital hoardings is too high, so the firms had requested us for concession. We have put up the request before the BMC commissioner who gave his consent to bring down the charges.”

Currently, there are only eight to 10 digital hoardings in the city and each takes six advertisements per day. Mr Kabre said they have received 12-15 more applications. The BMC had announced in September its plan to have only digital hoardings along the Eastern and Western Express highways. Certain illumination guidelines were also released for road safety and no advertisement can be displayed for less than 10 seconds so that motorists don’t get distracted.