Navi Mumbai: PMC creates awareness on World Toilet Day, appeals to all citizens to use toilets

Kalamboli: On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the Panvel municipal corporation (PMC) made a public appeal to all the citizens of the city to use private and community toilets. The civic body conducted a number of activities to spread the message.

November 19 is celebrated as World Toilet Day. At Kalamboli, Navin Panvel, Kharghar and Panvel awareness programmes were carried out in order to inculcate the habit of using toilets among the citizens.

A public awareness campaign was conducted on 19th November as per the instructions of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh at Adai Circle, Roadpali Cemetery.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Viddate, public awareness was created by placing rangolis, posters and banners at various places by the solid waste management and health department. Citizens were also given enlightening guidance.