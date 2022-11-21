Navi Mumbai: PMC discusses air pollution with students under Majhi Vasundhara Campaign

PMC discusses air pollution with students under Majhi Vasundhara Campaign | Admin

Panvel: A programme on air pollution was conducted by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) at D B Patil School in Panvel last week as part of the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan' under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and DMC Kailas Gawde.

On this occasion, Dr. Gitanjali Kaushik, advisor of the Clean Air Action Plan and Poonam Gholap, advisor of Majhi Vasundhara, informed the students about general information about air pollution, harmful elements in the air and measures against air pollution.

The importance of cleanliness, segregation of wet and dry waste, tree plantation, and tree conservation were informed. On this occasion, the students took the 'Environment Green Pledge'. Municipal Environment Department Head Manoj Chavan, students and teachers of the school, the principal were present in this program.

