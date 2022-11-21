e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC organises mural painting competition ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2023

The subjects of the mural competition were My City – My Participation, Plastic free Navi Mumbai and 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle); the contestants had to paint mural on a designated wall at NMMC headquarters.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Participants paint murals at NMMC headquarters | FPJ
Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been paying special emphasis on public participation for the preparation of 'Swachh Survekshan [Cleanliness Survey] 2023'. A number of competitions have been organized under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

As part of it, a mural or wall painting competition was held at the civic headquarters. In this, a total of 69 students and painters participated. 

A participant showing their mural to a civic official

A participant showing their mural to a civic official | FPJ

The subjects of the mural competition were My City – My Participation, Plastic free Navi Mumbai and 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The contestants painted a 2' X 2' mural on a fixed wall in the municipal headquarters premises within two and a half hours.

article-image

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department and Swachh Bharat Mission's Nodal Officer Dr Babasaheb Rajle was present and boosted the enthusiasm of the contestants.

A participant showing their mural to a civic official which features headquarters' building

A participant showing their mural to a civic official which features headquarters' building | FPJ

Students of NMMC School no. 113, School no. 117, Vidya Bhavan School Nerul, New Horizon Public School Airoli, Don Bosco School Nerul, ICL School Turbhe, Gyan Vikas High School Koparkhairane participated in a large number. Students and painters of JJ School of Arts, and residents of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area also participated in this competition.

Students of civic-run schools also participated in the competition

Students of civic-run schools also participated in the competition | FPJ

