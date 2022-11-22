Mumbai: UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Bihar, meet RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav

In a bid to lure the people from Bihar residing in Mumbai ahead of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC elections, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray will visit Bihar on November 23 and meet the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and state deputy chief minister Mr Tejaswi Yadav.
Mr Thackeray will be accompanied by the Shiv Sena UBT secretary and MP Mr Anil Desai and party deputy leader and MP Ms Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Rapport building
Even though the party has not divulge further details about Mr Thackeray’s visit, the insiders said that it is to build a rapport with Mr Yadav and send a message to the people from Bihar residing in Mumbai that together they can take on BJP in the upcoming BMC elections.
This is also an attempt to convey to the BJP that they can no longer go on making loud claims about enjoying support from people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)