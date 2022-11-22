Mumbai: UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Bihar, meet RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav

Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter/@AUThackeray

In a bid to lure the people from Bihar residing in Mumbai ahead of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC elections, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray will visit Bihar on November 23 and meet the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and state deputy chief minister Mr Tejaswi Yadav.

Mr Thackeray will be accompanied by the Shiv Sena UBT secretary and MP Mr Anil Desai and party deputy leader and MP Ms Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rapport building

Even though the party has not divulge further details about Mr Thackeray’s visit, the insiders said that it is to build a rapport with Mr Yadav and send a message to the people from Bihar residing in Mumbai that together they can take on BJP in the upcoming BMC elections.

This is also an attempt to convey to the BJP that they can no longer go on making loud claims about enjoying support from people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.