'We will continue to work for you,' Aaditya Thackeray pens letter as he completes three years as Worli MLA

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Former Environment Minister and Worli constiuency MLA Aaditya Thackeray has penned a letter to the residents of his constituency as he completes three year as an elected representative.

Reportedly, the workers of the party have been distributing the letter in every home in the constituency.

According to a report in the local media, Thackeray scion in his letter wrote that since development works have happened in the constituency which is making others jealous taking an implicit jibe at BJP and Eknath Shinde camp.

The report stated that he, in the letter wrote, that he had promised development of the constituency and to this effect works were undertaken. The developmental projects that were carried out in the constituency makes everyone jealous and that's why they [political parties] spend money here show the banners put up.

Without explicitly naming anyone he wrote that a government that worked for the public welfare was taken down but no force can stop them from continuing their welfare work. 'We will continue to work for your blessings and love,' he wrote reportedly.

Interestingly, Aaditya Thackeray is the first from his family who contested polls and won. He contested from Worli constituency in the 2019 State Assembly Polls and held portfolios in Maharashtra cabinet after his father Uddhav Thackeray was unanimously named as the Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.