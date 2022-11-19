On 'only one tender passed in BMC' remark, Nitish Rane ask Aaditya Thackeray to first check his own constituency

BMC |

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has criticised Aditya Thackeray for his "Transfers and Timepass" remark against the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Rane asked the young Sena leader to take care of and work for the betterment of his Worli constituency.

Aaditya Thackeray, mentioning the tendering process at BMC, had targeted the civic body, saying that only one tender was sanctioned.

Rane responded by calling the Senate leader "corrupt" (Takke wari king). Aditya, who never visits his Worli state assembly constituency, is not aware of the development works in Mumbai. He said that the BMC Commissioner was appointed by the MVA government, and hence Aditya should not criticise him.

The current state government has decentralised Rs 1700 crore

The BJP leader further informed us that the current state government has decentralised Rs 1700 crore in funds from the center, and every BMC ward has the right to use them for development works.

"I can understand the pain of Yuvraj, the prince of Uddhav Sena. Since Devendraji's government took power, the percentage of crown princes has remained static."And, because of the greatness with which the Shinde-Fadnavis government is working for the public interest, it has decentralised the funds of Rs 1700 crore and given full authority to 227 wards to use them for the development of their wards," Rane said.

Funds are being allotted to every ward

He stated that funds are being allocated to each ward while focusing on the welfare of the people as a whole and not on politics.

"But obviously, though you got elected from the Worli Constituency, you have never visited it." So it is not possible that you know the situation in Mumbai as a whole. "Come with me, and I will show you the work going on in the ward," he added.

"Now you have accused the Commissioner and Administrator of Mumbai, whom you appointed. That is the sin of your tenure. "We are aware of the ‘glorious story’ of the commissioner and administrator appointed by you, and that is why the Shinde-Fadnavis government has ordered a CAG inquiry," the BJP leader said. This accusation is being made because the case of this commissioner, like Sachin Vaze, may come upon you, he said.