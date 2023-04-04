Mumbai: Citizens welcome BMC's illumination bid | File Photo

Mumbai: After being lit up as part of the beautification programme, does Mumbai looks like a dance bar at night as alleged by some politicians? The FPJ spoke to several citizens and most of them appreciated the civic body's efforts.

Senior activist Shaina NC said, “Mumbai and the Queen's Necklace look very beautiful. If some people can't appreciate this celebration, they should at least keep quiet.” Ex-corporator Pravin Chheda said, “The lighting and colours look cool. It all depends on the outlook of the persons concerned.”

Chairman of the Dadar-Matunga Citizens' Association: Lighting has created a feeling of festivity

However, Advocate Godfrey Pimenta from the Watchdog Foundation had a different view. “The electricity tariff has been hiked by power companies; so why waste so much of electricity?” An alert citizen MK Sundaram said, “Power for the extensive lighting is drawn from diesel generators kept at strategic places. I don't think any load is being drawn from BEST or any power company.”

Similarly, V Gopalkrishnan Nair, Chairman of the Dadar-Matunga Citizens' Association, said “The lighting has created a feeling of festivity. The roads are brightly lit. Those who travel at night feel safe.” Another activist Anand Shirali said, “Mumbai is a vibrant and colourful city and the night lighting at important routes and buildings just adds to the character of the 24x7 metropolis. Let us put aside political gimmicks and illuminate Aamchi Mumbai.” He added that many cities like Sun City, Las Vegas, Barcelona and Bangkok have illuminated roads and buildings, which form a part of night tourism. Surendra Sharma, a south Mumbai resident, said, “As a matter of fact, the illuminated city looks more beautiful and it exudes a feel of huge celebration.”

Dolphy D'Souza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha said, “Nothing bright is happening in the city. Politicians are responsible for this mess.” Another citizen, Dr Gaurang Vora, said, “The lighting does give a dance bar look. Instead of coloured lights, white lights should be introduced.”

A senior civic official said the BMC has received very good response from citizens for the lighting.