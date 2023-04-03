 Chennai police arrest Kalakshetra dance teacher in sexual harassment case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai police arrest Kalakshetra dance teacher in sexual harassment case

Chennai police arrest Kalakshetra dance teacher in sexual harassment case

The victim claimed that she discontinued her studies following his physical abuse.

IANSUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Chennai police arrest Kalakshetra dance teacher in sexual harassment case | File

The Chennai police have arrested a Kalakshetra Foundation assistant professor accused of sexually abusing his pupils.

The accused, Hari Padman, who was absconding after he returned back to Chennai from a study tour to Hyderabad, was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

Police sources told IANS that he was arrested from a house in the city's Madhavaram area. Hari Padman has been charged under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (use of words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Women Harassment Act.

Victim discontinued her studies following his physical abuse

The case was filed after a former female student of the accused filed a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Department's All Woman Police Station.

She alleged that Hari Padman used to send her obscene messages and had physically abused her while she was studying at the institute. The victim further claimed that she discontinued her studies following his physical abuse.

The students of the institute had sent a letter to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Culture, that current and former students of the institute had faced verbal and physical abuse in the institution. Repertory artists of the institute Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath have also been charged under the case.

The students had formed a union with Jisma K.K as president and Shakthi Shivani as secretary and have also charged the director of the institute, Revathi Ramachandran and head of the dance department, Jyotsna Menon of having body shamed and hurled casteist remarks against them.

Read Also
Chennai: Case against Kalakshetra professor for sexual harassment after students protest
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Akhlaq sheltered Guddu Muslim; video surfaces

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Akhlaq sheltered Guddu Muslim; video surfaces

Landslide disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban; visuals surface

Landslide disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban; visuals surface

'Another jumla': Kapil Sibal on Amit Shah's 'riots don't take place' in BJP rule remark

'Another jumla': Kapil Sibal on Amit Shah's 'riots don't take place' in BJP rule remark

Kerala train fire: CCTV footage shows attacker escaping on bike after setting co-passengers ablaze...

Kerala train fire: CCTV footage shows attacker escaping on bike after setting co-passengers ablaze...

Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga

Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga