Chennai: Case against Kalakshetra professor for sexual harassment after students protest

Students staged protest after administration did not take cognisance of their complaints

Chennai: After an unprecedented protest by nearly 200 students, an assistant professor of the city's Kalakshetra, a coveted classical arts institution, was booked for sexual harassment.

The Chennai police filed a case against Hari Padman, on Saturday, based on a complaint filed by a former woman student, a survivor, stated a report in NDTV.

Days ago, students of the prestigious Chennai institution staged a protest alleging sexual harassment, body-shaming and verbal abuse by Padman and three others. They also alleged that the administration did not take cognisance of their complaints.

