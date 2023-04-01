 Chennai: Case against Kalakshetra professor for sexual harassment after students protest
The Chennai police filed a case against Hari Padman, on Saturday, based on a complaint filed by a former woman student, a survivor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Students staged protest after administration did not take cognisance of their complaints | Twitter

Chennai: After an unprecedented protest by nearly 200 students, an assistant professor of the city's Kalakshetra, a coveted classical arts institution, was booked for sexual harassment.

Days ago, students of the prestigious Chennai institution staged a protest alleging sexual harassment, body-shaming and verbal abuse by Padman and three others. They also alleged that the administration did not take cognisance of their complaints.

