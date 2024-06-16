Maharashtra Politics: State Congress Chief Nana Patole Skips Key MVA Meet In Mumbai Amid Rumours Of Clash With Uddhav Thackeray

Left Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Right Congress State President Nana Patole | File Image

Mumbai: Despite securing 30 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance appears to be experiencing internal discord. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has shown signs of dissatisfaction, particularly with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. On Saturday, Patole, aged 61, did not attend a scheduled meeting of MVA leaders in Mumbai, followed by a media interaction, citing prior commitments as the reason for his absence.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Patole stated that the meeting was fixed all of a sudden. "I conveyed to them that due to scheduled commitments, I am unable to attend. On our behalf, we asked senior Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat to attend it," the state Congress chief informed.

Patole Had Engagements In His Own Constituency

A senior Congress leader, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Hindustan Times that while the MVA meeting and press conference were planned following the declaration of Lok Sabha results, the date was only finalised on Friday when Thorat met Pawar at his Mumbai residence. Patole had informed that he had engagements in his own constituency that couldn't be cancelled at the last minute.

On the day of the meeting, Patole was in Sakoli, his assembly constituency. During his interaction with the media there, he announced that the Congress had begun preparations for the state assembly elections across all 288 seats. This statement came just hours before a joint media session with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, Chavan and Thorat, among others, where it was declared that the MVA allies would contest the assembly elections together.

Tensions Within MVA During Selection Of Legislative Council Election Candidates

The rift between the leaders became more apparent on June 11 when Patole disclosed that he couldn't reach Thackeray to discuss strategies for the ongoing legislative council elections for four seats. Following this, Thackeray contacted senior Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan instead of Patole. When questioned about Patole’s absence from the MVA meeting, Thackeray downplayed the issue, stating, "That issue has been resolved. We are supporting Congress for the Konkan Graduates constituency and Congress and NCP are supporting us on the other three seats."

However, the tensions between Patole and Thackeray are evident. The report citing Congress insiders further stated that Thackeray’s apparent disregard for Patole has been a source of frustration for the latter, who is the head of the Congress in the state. Additionally, Patole’s statement that Congress, which won 13 Lok Sabha seats, is the 'big brother' in the MVA, did not sit well with Thackeray.