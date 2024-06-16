Mumbai: Central Railway Achieves Record Non-Fare Revenue Of ₹ 17.08 Cr Upto May 24 In FY 2024-25

Central Railway | File Pic

Mumbai: Central Railway proudly announces a significant milestone in its revenue generation efforts, having achieved a remarkable Non Fare Revenue of Rs 17.08 crore upto May 2024 in Financial Year 2024-25. This achievement underscores Central Railway's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and maximising opportunities for sustainable growth.

17 Tenders Awarded In May 2024

In May 2024 alone, Central Railway awarded 17 tenders through e-auction, with an annual license fee totalling Rs 10.30 crore. These tenders reflect a diverse range of contracts across various segments, highlighting Central Railway's strategic approach to non-fare revenue generation.

Among the notable tenders awarded in May 2024:

Mumbai Division

• Mumbai Division awarded a contract for exterior advertisement on 12 EMU rakes of Kurla Carshed, generating earnings of Rs 71 lakh per annum for 3 years.

• Secured contracts for 5 new hoardings, 1 each at Nahur, Mankhurd, Byculla, and 2 at Panvel, with earnings totaling Rs 7.18 lakh per annum for a period of 5 years.

• Awarded 2 new contracts for non-digital advertisement rights at Bhandup and Sion Railway stations, with earnings totaling Rs 95.62 lakh per annum for 3 years.

Bhusawal Division

• Bhusawal Division successfully awarded a contract for Advertisement Rights at Shegaon station (Non-Digital), yielding earnings of Rs 3.64 lakh per annum for 3 years.

• Awarded 1 Contract each for Canteen facilities each at Malkapur Goods shed and at Parcel Office, Bhusawal with earnings of Rs 2.61 lakh per annum for 5 years.

• 1 new contract for Parcel scanner at Nasik Road has been awarded with earnings of Rs 4.14 lakhs per annum for a period of 5 years.

Nagpur Division

• Nagpur Station saw the awarding of contracts for non-digital advertisement rights on new FOB & eastern side entrance and at Platform no 1, resulting in total earnings of Rs 96.88 lakh per annum for 3 years.

• One Contract for Provision of Two Wheeler Packing at Parcel office at Ballarshah Railway Station has been awarded with earnings of Rs 4.11 lakh per annum for a period of 3 years.

Pune Division

• 1 new contract for Display of advertisement (Non Digital) at Platform nos 2 to 6 of Pune station has been awarded by Pune Division with the earnings of Rs 24 lakh per annum for a period of 5 years.

Solapur Division

• 1 Contract for Vending Non-Catering items in Solapur-Daund-Solapur section has been awarded by Solapur Division with earnings of Rs 9.21 lakh per annum for a period of 3 years.

These contracts reflect Central Railway's proactive approach to leveraging its assets and infrastructure for revenue generation while enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Central Railway is committed to exploring innovative avenues for revenue generation while maintaining the highest standards of service and safety for our passengers. The success of these tenders is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and strategic vision.