Mumbai: Central Railway Intensifies Checks On Unauthorised Travel; Collects ₹63 Crore From 9 Lakh Cases Between April & May

Mumbai: Central Railway Intensifies Checks On Unauthorised Travel; Acquires ₹63 Crore From 9 Lakh Cases Between April & May | FPJ

Mumbai: Central Railway conducted intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, and special trains across all divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel in order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and difficulties faced by the bonafide passengers during travel.

Central Railway has registered revenue of Rs.63.62 crore from 9.04 lakh cases of unauthorised and irregular travellers for the period April to May-2024. This is an increase of 14.67 % in revenue against the proportionate target of 55.48 crore for the above period.

During the month of May-2024, CR registered revenue of 28.44 crore from 4.29 lakh cases of unauthorised and irregular travellers exceeding the proportionate revenue target of 27.74 crore for the month by 2.54%

Division wise details of earnings and cases for the period April to May-2024

1) Mumbai division Rs.25.01 crore from 4.07 lakh cases

2) Bhusaval division Rs.17.07 crore from 1.93 lakh cases

3) Nagpur division Rs.7.56 crore from 1.19 lakh cases

4) Solapur division Rs.3.10 crore from 54.07 thousand cases,

5) Pune division Rs.6.56 crore from 83.10 thousand cases and

6) Headquarters Rs.4.30 crore from 46.81 thousand cases

Read Also WR Collects Rs 38.03 Crore As Fine During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives During April To May 2024

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.