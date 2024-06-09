WR Collects Rs 38.03 Crore As Fine During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives During April To May 2024

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers. The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to May 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 38.03 Crore, which also includes Rs.10.28 Cr from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of May 2024, an amount of Rs.17.19 crore was recovered through detection of 2.80 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of May, WR realized fines amounting to Rs.4.71 crore through detection of more than 1 lakh cases over Mumbai Suburban section. To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 8500 unauthorized passengers have been penalized in April & May 2024 and around Rs. 29 lakh collected in fines.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.