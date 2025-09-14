 Mumbai Metro Line 9: Iron Jack Falls Near Bhayandar Bridge, Video Goes Viral
A 30 kg iron jack fell from the Metro Line 9 site near Bhayandar bridge, narrowly missing shops and passersby. No injuries were reported, but residents raised serious safety concerns.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Mumbai Metro Line 9: Iron Jack Falls Near Bhayandar Bridge, Video Goes Viral | X (@GemsOfMBMC)

Mumbai witnessed a major safety lapse on Saturday evening when a heavy iron jack fell from the under-construction Metro Line 9 site near the Bhayandar East-West bridge. The incident occurred around 5:40 pm and narrowly missed a busy stretch of shops and garages below.

The 30-kilogram jack hit the ground just seconds after several people had passed the spot, according to eyewitnesses. Residents and shopkeepers said the outcome could have been disastrous had anyone been standing there. While no injuries were reported, the episode has heightened concerns about the safety standards at ongoing metro construction sites.

A video of the aftermath, posted by the local page “Gems of Mira Bhayandar” on X (formerly Twitter), shows the jack lying in a public area. Onlookers can be heard questioning how such a lapse was possible. The video also captures a man in a contractor’s uniform speaking on his phone while seemingly indifferent to the growing crowd.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism on social media. “A 30kg jack falling in a public area with shops & garages… no one hurt, but this could’ve been fatal,” one user wrote, tagging the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Others pointed to a pattern of safety lapses along Metro Line 9, demanding urgent reforms.

Mumbai: Road Near Atal Setu Entry Caves In, 20-Foot Crater Sparks Concern; MMRDA Responds
Despite the uproar, neither the MMRDA nor the Maharashtra Metro Operation Corporation Limited has issued an official statement so far. For residents of Mira-Bhayandar, the silence only adds to their frustration. Many are now calling for stricter safety audits, regular inspections, and transparent accountability from both contractors and supervising authorities.

For locals, Saturday’s narrow escape is a reminder that the cost of negligence can be devastating. While Mumbai awaits faster metro connectivity, citizens say safety cannot be compromised in the process.

