Mumbai Division Of Central Railway Continues To Take Proactive Safety Measures; Here's A List

Central Railway's Mumbai Division continues to prioritise safety through proactive initiatives and vigilant staff, as evidenced by safety camps, shunting fairs and commendable actions by train crew members during the month of May 2024.

Safety Camps/Seminars:

Throughout the month, safety camps and seminars were conducted at key locations including Kalyan, Lonavala, Dadar and CSMT Lobbies. These events saw active participation from 91 staff members, who received counseling on various aspects of safe train operations, enhancing their awareness and preparedness.

Shunting Fairs:

Furthermore, shunting fairs held at strategic points such as Kurla Car Shed, Wadibunder, Trombay, Kurla Diesel Shed, Kalyan, and LTT Yard drew the attendance of 147 staff members. Participants were sensitised to safe shunting operations, contributing to a culture of caution and adherence to safety protocols.

Central Railway also recognises the exemplary actions of its dedicated staff in ensuring passenger safety:

• On 8.5.2024 while working Train No. TL-20, Motorman Shri Jagpal Singh noticed that an injured person was lying near the track at Km 36/150 between Mumbra-Kalva stations. He immediately stopped his train and with the help of other passengers, took the person into his train and handed over to the station staff at Kalva for taking him to hospital for further treatment. Alertness on the part of the Motorman saved the life of the person.

• On 9.5.2024 while working Train No. PK-17, Motorman Shri N. V. Patil noticed that while the train was entering Diva station, one lady suddenly jumped on the track. On seeing this, he immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. The lady was stuck under the rail guard. Thereafter, with the help of station staff, the lady was pulled out safely. Alertness on the part of the Motorman saved the life of the lady.

• On 13.5.2024 while working Train No. K-73, Motorman Shri Hemant Kishore noticed that at Km 31/140, the OHE structure was bend towards the track between Mulund-Thane section. He immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train before anything untoward could happen. He switched on the flasher light and showed red signal to alert the train crew on adjacent track. Alertness on the part of the motorman prevented any untoward incidents.

• On 13.5.2024 while working Train No. KP-8, Motorman Shri Krishana Korbal noticed that tree branches have been stuck on OHE wire near Badlapur station. He immediately stopped his train and lowered the pantograph. Later he worked his train with Panto No. 6 in lowered position and cleared the section. Alertness on the part of the motorman prevented any untoward incidents.

These commendable actions exemplify Central Railway and its employees’ unwavering dedication to passenger safety and underscore the critical role played by its vigilant staff in ensuring the well-being and safety of commuters.

Central Railway is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services to millions of passengers in the Mumbai metropolitan region. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the Mumbai Division continues to enhance its operations and infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its passengers and fulfil the expectations.