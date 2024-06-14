Central Railway monitors ghat section and takes adequate measures for safe train operations during monsoon

Central Railway has geared up its monsoon preparations to ensure smooth and disruption free services of its suburban and mail/express trains during the ensuing monsoon especially on the ghat sections. Mumbai division has undertaken a comprehensive set of measures aimed at safe movement of trains on the ghat section during monsoon.

Central Railway has made better provisions this year in comparison to the previous year as follows:

· Boulder netting to prevent boulder fall-

60,000 sq.mts in 2024 in comparison to 500 sq.mts in 2023.

· Canadian fencing to arrest boulders/muck slide while allowing the water flow-

450 mts in 2024 as against 40 mts in 2023.

· New catch water drains to guide the rain water flow-

1200 mts in 2024 as against 160 mts in 2023.

· Extension of tunnel portal to prevent boulder fall/muck near tunnel face-

170 mts in 2024 as against 45 mts in 2023.

· Dynamic rock fall barrier to catch the detached rock mass from hills-

650 mts in 2024 as against 300 mts in 2023.

· Other measures include Boulder catching sumps at 13 locations and Tunnel sounding at 18 locations.

In addition Hill gangs have been pressed into operation to perform duties like tunnel sounding, extensive scanning of the ghat section and cleaning of waterways and vegetation on the section. Special training sessions were organized for the Hill gang team by professional trainers.

Quality control is strictly enforced. Materials like cement, steel and reinforcements of only approved make are permitted. Lab tests are conducted before fixing/installing of boulder nets, rock bolting and cayying out concreting work etc.

Besides regular site inspection is also carried out by Senior Officials along with Consultants.

These measures were planned and executed in consultation with experts from IIT Mumbai and Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd

Train operations in ghat sections is in itself a difficult task and providing safety measures for safe operations during monsoon is no less challenging. Absence of road access, high rocky hills, space constraints for unloading and placing of machines at the site etc are some of the practical difficulties faced during work at ghat sections.

With the monsoon season already at the doorstep, Central Railway is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring seamless and safe train operations on its ghat section and across its extensive network for the benefit and safety of passengers.

Central Railway’s control office, working round the clock, will keep close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell, various State authorities and staff deputed at important locations for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

Central Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to passenger safety and operational excellence, ensuring uninterrupted rail services even during challenging weather conditions.