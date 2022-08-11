Watch video: BMC illuminates Mumbai's Tansa Dam with Tiranga lights

Tansa, the dam which is one of the sources of drinking water to the people of Mumbai, has been lit with tri-colour lights. Located in the Thane district of the state of Maharashtra in India, the gushing waters when seen in tri-colour gives a vibe of patriotism. Officials have reported that they have illuminated flowing water of Tansa lake to celebrate 75th year of Independence day. It is a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and will be kept for three days till August 15.
Watch:
The Tri-colour flag is a symbol of pride for every Indian. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.
