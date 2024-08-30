Mumbai: Churches Across City Begin Novena Prayers Ahead Of Mother Mary's Feast Day On September 8

The Mother Mary flag at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Thane | FPJ

Churches across Mumbai began Novenas prayers on Friday as preparation for the feast or birthday of Mother Mary on September 8. Novenas, from the Latin word 'novem' meaning nine, are prayers for nine consecutive days as a petition for a divine favour, or preparation for an important religious event.

In Mumbai, Bandra's Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, or Mount Mary is the main centre for the devotion. At the church's Friday morning service, the rector, Father Vernon Aguiar welcomed pilgrims to the festival.

"This day is indeed a very special, joyful day, as her birth on this, our earthly home, is one of the most defining moments in the history of this cosmos as she ushered the immediate fulfillment of this great promise, the promise of our salvation," he said in his address to the worshippers.

Father Victoria Dalmet, priest at St Anthony's Church, Malwani, said the history of the novena dates back to the early Christian church. The practice originated from the nine days between the Ascension and Pentecost, two important days in the Christian calendar when the apostles prayed with Mary for the Holy Spirit's descent. In the early church, novenas were prayed for various intentions, including the intercession of saints and Mother Mary. After reports of apparitions of Mother Mary at different sites, the devotional tradition became popular and widespread. The novena to Mother Mary became a staple in Catholic devotion, with the introduction of novenas for apparitions at Lourdes, France (19th century) and Fatima, Portugal (20th century).

At Our Lady of Mercy Church, Thane, the novena programme began on the evening of August 30 with the hoisting of the flag of Mother Mary and a procession of her statue. During the week, devotees will make offerings of grains, oil, tea leaves, and other items. The eight-day Bandra Fair will start on September 8.