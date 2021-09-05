Madhya Pradesh: Catholic community celebrates feast of Mother Teresa, centenary year of the mother Mary, Teacher's Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholic community celebrated the feast of Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta; the centenary year of the Legion of Mary and the Teacher's Day on Sunday. The three combined celebration made the day special for all the community members.

The Holy Mass was offered at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral, i.e. Red church, Indore at eight in the morning am led by Father Martin Kujur and in the presence of Father Thomas Mathew, Father Anthony Sami, and Father Suresh Sonwani.

In his discourse, Father Kujur said, “The three we are celebrating today are the mother, the saint and the teacher.” He added that these three are like potters, who work to mould man into the right shape, so that man can live his life successfully by listening, understanding, and adopting the will of God.

“Praying alone is not enough, we should spend our lives helping each other lovingly, patiently, selflessly,” Kujur said.

“Mother is not among us, but she is in heaven praying for us all, looking after us all. The world is hungry for love and peace,” BA Alvares from the community forum said.

He added that mother showed love to all, and if everyone shows the same love to one another, the world will be a peaceful place.

On the occasion, sisters and fathers remembered Mother Teresa and her teachings.

Memories recounted by community members highlighting Teresa’s life

Mother Teresa, whose actual name was Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, moved to India in the late 1920s and taught history and geography for 15 long years at Calcutta’s St Mary’s High School.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, but she refused to accept it and urged the jury to contribute the prize money of USD 192,000 for helping the poor people of India.

In September 2017, Mother Teresa was declared Patron Saint of the Archdiocese of Calcutta by the Vatican Pope for her selfless service towards helping the underprivileged and poor in Kolkata.

Teresa, who died in 1997 at the age of 87, was granted a state funeral by the central government in recognition of her services to the poor across the country.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 04:20 PM IST