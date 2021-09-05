Madhya Pradesh: Taal goods worth crores gutted in fire at Madan Mahal area, Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A huge fire broke out in the Taal wood godown midnight on Saturday in Mahanadda under Madan Mahal police station of Jabalpur.

The fire also gutted a warehouse of surgical goods located adjacent.



According to Rohit Kashwani, ASP City, the reason for the fire is yet to be known. Fire brigade soon reached the spot but could not douse the fire. Later, a team of SDERF was called which brought it under control.

Notably, the Madan Mahal area is said to be the densest area of the city. The area has a maximum of taal merchants.



As soon as the locals saw the fire near a godown, they immediately informed the police and fire department. By the time the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, the fire had taken a formidable form.



The fire gradually flared up in the items kept in the surgical warehouse adjacent to the tower, due to which the fire assumed a big form.

This is not the first of the incidents. Complaints to take the matter into cognizance have been submitted to the district administration, but to no avail.

