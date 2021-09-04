Madhya Pradesh: Central Academy for Police Training Bhopal bags award for its exemplary contribution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bureau of Police Research and Development celebrated its 51st foundation Day at its headquarters, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

On this occasion Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) Bhopal has been awarded with the Home Minister's trophy for exemplary contribution in the field of Police Training for the year 2019-2020, the CAPT officials said.

CAPT is a training institute for regular Deputy superintendent of police (Recruit) and Police Instructors of all State Police.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the programme and distributed the trophy and medals to the winners.

On the occasion the director of CAPT Pawan Srivastava, has been conferred Union Home Minister medal for his exemplary contribution in the field of police training for the year 2019-2020.

During the ceremony, CAPT deputy director Chandra Prakash Saxena, was also awarded with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service 2021.

Two Head Constables of CAPT Pradeep Shukla and Vivek Jadon were also awarded medals for indoor and outdoor categories.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector of the academy GP Mishra has also been awarded the meritorious service medal. All the officers and the employees extended their heartiest congratulations to all the medal recipients and wished good luck for their future endeavours.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested in Gwalior for Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait server hacking case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:04 PM IST