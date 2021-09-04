Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested in Gwalior for Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait server hacking case

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons from Gwalior have been arrested in connection with hacking of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait’s server and defrauding Rs 5.5 crore, an official said on Saturday.

They were working as agents for a Nigerian Cyber Fraud gang and had received Rs 7.5 lakh each in their respective bank accounts, the officer said.

On August 14-15, a cyber fraud gang hacked the server of the bank and withdrew Rs 5.5 crore. The incident came to light when the bank was opened on August 16. The bank officials approached the Mumbai Crime branch and lodged a complaint.

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the kingpin of the gang from New Delhi, four days ago. The kingpin of the gang identified as Martin, a Nigerian, revealed that he had transferred the money into 87 different bank accounts owned by his agents.

“The accused revealed that he has agents across the country. He used to transfer defrauded amounts in the bank accounts of his agents. He gives them a certain percentage,” a Mumbai crime branch officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Gwalior, Amit Sanghi said that Mumbai Crime branch had sent an email to Gwalior police, seeking help.

“As per information provided by Mumbai Crime Branch, we have arrested three persons from Banshipura locality of Murar police station and handed them over to Mumbai Crime Branch,” Sanghi said.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Raje, 28, Dinesh Jatav, 18 and Prabhanshu, 19. While Raje runs an English Spoken coaching, Jatav and Prabhanshu are Raje’s students.

Raje was earlier arrested by Indore Crime Branch for his alleged role in a fraud case.

