Mumbai: Chikungunya Cases Surge To 578 In 2024, Reaching 3-Year High

Mumbai is grappling with a resurgence of chikungunya, with cases at a three-year high. Data from the BMC reveals 578 cases reported between January and October, a sharp rise from 250 cases last year in the same period.

The spike has been attributed to an extended monsoon and stagnant water, which provide breeding ground for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary carriers of the chikungunya virus. The disease, while rarely fatal, is known for causing severe joint pain that can linger for months.

The rise in cases is not confined to Mumbai. Across Maharashtra, chikungunya infections have jumped from 1,702 in 2023 to 2,643 so far this year. In response, the state has deployed a rapid action team to investigate the underlying causes of the surge.

City hospitals are seeing more patients with severe symptoms, with some requiring hospitalisation due to persistent high fever and, in rare cases, neurological complications.

“This outbreak is more intense than previous ones, with many patients experiencing chronic joint pain lasting months,” said Dr Pratit Samdhani, physician at Breach Candy Hospital. “Chikungunya is becoming more frequent, similar to dengue. We are even seeing cases of chikungunya-related arthritis in patients who had the infection years ago.”

Doctors stress the need for early detection to prevent chronic complications. “Fever, rash, and joint pain should be considered chikungunya, even if tests are negative,” said Dr Madhukar Gaikwad of JJ Hospital. He advised patients with persistent joint pain lasting more than six weeks to consult a rheumatologist.

Dr Samdhani added that chronic chikungunya arthritis has unique immunological features, making timely intervention critical. “Chronic symptoms lasting over three months often require specialised care,” he said.

Doctors are urging the public to take preventive measures and seek timely medical attention to mitigate the impact of the disease. “Raising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment is vital to avoid long-term damage,” Dr Gaikwad said.