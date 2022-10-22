e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Check out the list of 10 special trains to run during this festive season

Bookings for the special trains on special charges will open on 22.10.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website http://www.irctc.co.in.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Railways will run 10 more festival special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season. 

Here's the full list of the trains:

  1. Mumbai-Nagpur Superfast Special (4 services)
    Train no. 02103 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.15 hrs on 25.10.2022 and 1.11.2022 and will arrive Nagpur at 10.25 hrs next day.
    Train no. 02104 Special will leave Nagpur at 13.30 hrs on 28.10.2022 and 04.11.2022 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.45 hrs next day.
    Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri (for 02104 only), Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera and Wardha.
    Composition: One First AC, three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, one Pantry Car and two Generator Vans.

  2. Nagpur-Pune Festival Special (4 services)
    Train no. 01405 Special will leave Nagpur at 13.30 hrs on 26.10.2022 and 2.11.2022 and will arrive Pune at 06.25 hrs next day.
    Train no. 01406 Special will leave Pune at 10.45 hrs on 27.10.2022 and 3.11.2022 and will arrive Nagpur at 03.00 hrs next day.
    Halts: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Manmad, Ahmednagar and Daund Chord Line.
    Composition: One First AC, three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, one Pantry Car and two Generator Vans.

  3. HS Nanded-Hadapsar Festival Special (2 services)
    Train no. 07403 Special will leave HS Nanded at 21.30 hrs on 23.10.2022 and will arrive Hadapsar at 10.45 hrs next day.
    Train no. 07404 Special will leave Hadapsar at 11.50 hrs on 24.10.2022 and will arrive HS Nanded at 23.45 hrs same day.
    Halts: Purna, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Ghatnandur, Latur Road, Latur, Osmanabad, Kurduwadi Jn and Daund Jn.
    Composition: 4 AC-2 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class with Luggage cum Guard's brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for special Train Nos. 02103/02104, 01405/01406 and 07404 on special charges will open on 22.10.2022 at all computerised reservation centers and on the website http://www.irctc.co.in.
For detailed timings and halts please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.
Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

