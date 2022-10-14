e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Western Railway to run two pairs of weekly festive special trains on special fares

The booking of Train No. 09091 & 09057 will open from 16th October 2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run two more pairs of 'Weekly Festival Special Trains' on Special Fares between Bandra Terminus – Hisar and Udhna - Mangaluru.

The announcement was made by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur.

The details of the Festival Special Trains are as under:

1) Train No. 09091/09092 Bandra Terminus - Hisar SF Special Train on Special Fare (Weekly) [10 Trips]

Train No. 09091 Bandra Terminus - Hisar Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 21.45 hrs & will reach Hisar at 22.25 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 18th October 2022 to 15th November 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 09092 Hisar - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Hisar every Thursday at 00.15 hrs & will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 04.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 20th October 2022 to 17th November 2022. This train comprises AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2) Train No. 09057/09058 Udhna – Mangaluru SF Special Train on Special Fare (Weekly) [4 Trips]

Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Superfast Special will depart from Udhna every Sunday at 20.00 hrs & will reach Mangaluru at 18.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run on the 23rd & 30th of October 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 09058 Mangaluru – Udhna Superfast Special will depart from Mangaluru every Monday at 20.45 hrs & will arrive Udhna at 19.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 24th & 31st October 2022.

This train comprises AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09091 & 09057 will open from 16th October 2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

