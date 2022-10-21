Mumbai: Citizens invited to give new design and 'character' to 'Majhi Metro' trains

Mumbai Metro invites city citizens to give new design and 'character' to metro trains |

Mumbai: To give a complete makeover and 'character' to metro trains, Mumbai Metro will demonstrate Majhi Metro and invite train body graphics from citizens of Mumbai for decal designing during the Majhi Metro Festival 2022. The theme for the Majhi Metro 2022 festival is the 'Train Decal’ design, said a Mumbai Metro spokesperson.

In order to re-vamp and give 'character' to its metro trains through body graphics, Mumbai Metro is looking for a fresh talent.

The registration and submission process for the Majhi Metro 2022 competition has already started from October 18, 2022. The last date for decal submissions is November 18, 2022. A ceremony for the exhibition of designs and a winner's felicitation ceremony will be held on December 20, 2022, and the new decal train will be flagged off on December 27, 2022.

“Majhi Metro'' is an annual event involving one crore commuters of metro one and art lovers from all over India. In the last 8 years, Mumbai Metro has received more than 1,00,000 different creative works in the form of poetry, paintings, and photography, thus bringing the idea of art to the masses,making metro stations spaces to create, learn, and celebrate.