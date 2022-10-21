Mumbai updates: Underground facility at Thane's Gavdevi to be open for public from November

IMD says Mumbai, suburbs to see partly cloudy sky with light rains, thundershowers toward evening and night for the next two days.
Three employees were trapped in a society chamber at Moze College Road, Wagholi; PMRDA Firefighters extricated two. They are in critical condition while search for one is underway
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and others attended aprogram organized at Naigaon Police Ground, Mumbai on the occasion of Police Memorial Day.
Thanekars to get underground parking by November
If everything goes according to the plan then the long-awaited Gavdevi underground parking lot in Thane will be opened for the citizens by the end of November.
Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday inspected the Gavdevi underground parking lot which has been built under the smart city project. The civic chief expressed satisfaction over the completion of the construction and painting jobs.
“I have instructed the officials that the emergency system, lift for passengers and vehicles, and ventilation facility should be ensured at the parking lot. At the same time, it should be made usable for the citizens by the end of this month. Fire exits, fire extinguishing systems, automatic water starting systems should be continuously tested and make sure that the water tank is full,” Bangar said.
