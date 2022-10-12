Mumbai: Central Railway's Vistadome trains attract over 50,000 passengers in last 6 months

Vistadome Coach | CR

The Vistadome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Travelling in coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes allows the passengers to revel in the beauty of valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or marvel at the spectacular Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route.

The CR registered an occupancy of 56,895 passengers and collected a revenue of Rs 7.32 crore during six months from April 2022 to September 2022.

The Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of nearly16,078 passengers and registered revenue of Rs.3.35 crore.

The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express registered an occupancy of 99% in Up direction [Mumbai to Pune] with revenue of R 1.43 crore and in down direction, the train recorded 100% occupancy with nearly 16, 190 passengers travelling which generated a revenue of Rs 1.26 crores.

Vistadome coaches in Central Railway

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced on CR in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018.

Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai-Madgaon Route was attached to Tejas Express with effect from September 15.

The immense popularity of these coches led to introduction of the coaches in Deccan Express from June 26, 2021 and two additional coaches were added on August 15 the same year following huge demand.

Following that Vistadome coaches were added in Pragati Express and Pune-Seconderabad Shatabdi Express as well.

Vistadome coach features

The Vistadome coaches apart from having a glass roof top has a number of other features like wide windowpanes, LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.