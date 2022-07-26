In pics: Mumbai-Pune intercity Pragati Express back on track with Vistadome coaches

Vistadome coach attached for the first time in the Pune–Mumbai Pragati Express | Twitter/@Central_Railway

Mumbai: The only intercity train to run on the Mumbai-Pune route via Panvel that stopped due to the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, Pragati Express, restored its services on Monday with Vistadome coaches.

"The Vistadome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers, and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit," said a CR officer, confirming the development.

"Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the third Vistadome coach on Mumbai – Pune route was attached to 12125/12126 Pragati Express on Monday began its journey from Pune towards CSMT Mumbai," he added.

The immense popularity of Vistadome coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from June 26, 2021.

Later, the second Vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Pune route was attached to Deccan Queen from August 15, 2021, while the third Vistadome was attached to Pragati Express from Monday.

Pragati Express passengers will now have an added experience of viewing the other side of Matheran hill as it traverses through the Karjat–Panvel route to Mumbai, in addition to enjoying the scenic beauty of nature while Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls, tunnels on South East Ghat section.

The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop, have several extraordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, and wide side sliding doors for divyangs, etc, and the viewing gallery.

Mumbai-Pune route passengers openly welcomed this move of Central Railway.

Ramesh Shah (43), Navi Mumbai, said, "This is the only intercity train running between Mumbai, Pune, and Navi Mumbai."

