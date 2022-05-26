Overwhelming Response to Vistadome Coaches of Central Railway

The Vista Dome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit.

Central Railway has registered an occupancy of 49896 passengers registering a revenue of Rs.6.44 crore from October -2021 to 23rd May 2022 . The CSMT- Madgaon- CSMT Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of more than 100% i.e.18693 passengers registering a revenue of Rs.3.70 crore. The CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99% in Up direction i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs. 1.63 Core and the Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16453 passengers and a revenue of Rs.1.11 crores

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from 26.6.2021. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai -Pune Route was attached to Deccan Queen from 15.8.2021.

The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, GPS based info system, Multiple Television Screens, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.