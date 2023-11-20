Mumbai: Central Railway's Dadar Station Widening Project Nears Completion; Move To Enhance Commuter Experience

Dadar station | FPJ

The Central Railway's ambitious widening project at Dadar station's suburban platform is on the verge of completion. The platform, expanding from 7 to 10.5 metres, aims to alleviate congestion and streamline passenger movement.

Expressing the railway's commitment to infrastructure improvement, a Central Railway official stated, "This strategic initiative reflects our dedication to providing a more comfortable daily commute for countless individuals who rely on Mumbai's suburban railway network."

Move to have positive impact on passenger flow

Anticipated to have a substantial positive impact on passenger flow, the widened platform is poised to reduce overcrowding during peak hours, allowing commuters to navigate more efficiently through the bustling station.

Beyond the physical expansion, commuters can expect improvements in signage, seating arrangements, lifts, escalators, and other facilities, contributing to a more user-friendly environment. This aligns with Central Railway's broader vision of providing enhanced amenities for passengers.

Dadar station experiences 2.5 lakh daily footall

Handling around 810 local trains and witnessing a daily footfall of approximately 2.5 lakh, Dadar station plays a crucial role in Mumbai's suburban rail network. With the ongoing measures, the railway aims to create a smoother travel experience for the millions of passengers relying on these services.

Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, highlighted that the widened platform will facilitate the installation of new escalators and the expansion of foot over bridge (FOB) staircases.

'12 slows train relocated from Dadar to Parel'

"To optimise passenger flow, platform number two at Dadar was eliminated in September. Consequently, 12 pairs of slow local trains were relocated from Dadar to Parel Station to address chronic congestion" he said.

"Further plans include converting platform number four into a double discharge platform and considering the relocation of structures and stalls to create additional space for smooth passenger dispersal" said an official who is supervising the project.

"These proactive measures by Central Railway underscore their commitment to easing congestion and enhancing commuter experiences at crucial Mumbai stations, ultimately facilitating smoother rail travel for millions of passengers daily" he said.

