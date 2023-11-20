Mumbai: Central Railways Achieve 25% Reduction In Rail Fractures: Safety Initiatives Pay Off

Central Railway | File

The Central Railways (CR) has reported a 25% reduction in rail fracture incidents during the current financial year, attributing the success to a series of initiatives aimed at improving track parameters.

CR's dedicated efforts from April to October 2023 have exceeded targets in crucial parameters, particularly track renewal. Despite ambitious plans, the railway has demonstrated financial prudence, utilizing Rs 708 crores out of the planned Rs 1192 crores for track renewals, maintaining a careful balance between infrastructure enhancement and fiscal responsibility.

Financial Responsibility and Infrastructure Enhancement

"In this financial year, out of the planned Rs 1192 crores expenditure for track renewals, Rs 708 crores have already been utilized," stated an official of CR.

The commitment to infrastructure improvement has resulted in tangible safety outcomes, with rail fractures dropping significantly from 147 in 2021-22 to 49 in the current fiscal year.

CR's achievements include an outstanding 222 km of track renewal against a target of 146 km, renewing 103 km of sleepers (surpassing the set target of 73 km), and deep screening on 417 km of tracks (exceeding the target of 350 km). The railway also renewed 421 turnout points and 6088 bridge sleepers, emphasizing operational efficiency and structural integrity.

"Furthermore, CR completed 78 weld renewals, surpassing the set target of 47, ensuring the structural strength and longevity of the rail network," added Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.

Despite ambitious plans, CR's commitment to passenger safety and responsible fiscal management sets a commendable benchmark for railway operations, highlighting the importance of strategic infrastructure development.

Rail Fracture Comparison:

First 10 months of 2021-2022: 147 incidents

First 10 months of 2022-2023: 66 incidents

First 10 months of 2023-2024: 49 incidents