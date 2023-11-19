Central Railway Seeks To Rope In Retired Employees To Boost Ticket Checking Earnings

Central Railway | File

In a bid to address the acute shortage of ticket checking staff, Central Railway General Manager Naresh Lalwani urges the Railway Board to revive the scheme allowing the re-engagement of retired railway employees. Lalwani's proposal aims to intensify ticket monitoring, enhance passenger services, and boost revenue through augmented ticket sales.

In a letter to the railway board on November 16th ( FPJ has copy) , Central Railway General Manager Naresh Lalwani highlighted the stellar performance of Central Railway in ticket checking. "Despite this success, the railway faces a significant challenge with 688 vacancies, constituting 17.5% of the total sanctioned strength in the ticket checking cadre" stated the letter.

Increasing need to intensify ticket monitoring

"You will agree that there is an increasing need to intensify ticket monitoring and beef up the ticket checking staff at all the strategic points so that the targets and timelines set forth by the Board are achieved seamlessly during the remaining months of the current financial year. This will not only act as a deterrent against ticketless travel but will also help in enhancing ticket sales. Maning of trains as per prevailing norms will enable us to provide better passenger services and also reduce complaints'' read the letter.

Lalwani emphasizes the importance of this initiative in aligning with the directives of the Board and addressing safety concerns, citing the endorsement of intensified ticket checking by DGP Maharashtra.

80-90% of criminals arrested found to be without tickets

"DGP Maharashtra has also stressed on intensifying ticket checking on platforms and in trains as data reveals that 80-90% of criminals arrested were found to be without tickets. This will help make train travel safer for passengers especially women" further read the letter.

Last year, Central Railway achieved record earnings of ₹303.91 crores, marking a 4.74% increase over the previous year and surpassing the target by 29%. However, with 688 vacancies constituting 17.5% of the sanctioned strength, the railway faces challenges in manning trains and maintaining access control.

During April-October 2023, 27.32 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected, generating ₹176.17 crores in ticket checking revenue.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)