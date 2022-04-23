Mumbai: Central Railway to run 20 weekly summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mau; check timetable over here

Central Railway has decided to run 20 Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mau to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season. The details are as under:

01051 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on every Thursday from 28.04.2022 to 30.06.2022 (10 trips) and will arrive Mau at 12.45 hrs next day.

01052 Superfast weekly special will leave Mau at 05.45 hrs on every Saturday from 30.04.2022 to 02.07.2022 (10 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.00 hrs next day.

*Halts*: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras and Varanasi

*Composition:* One AC First, Two AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper class and 7 General Second Class including Guard's Brake Vans.

Reservation- Bookings for special train No. 01051 on special charges will open on 24.04.2022 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:38 PM IST