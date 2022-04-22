Western Railway to run superfast summer special train between Udhna and Banaras

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run a Superfast Summer Special train on Special Fare between Udhna and Banaras.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train are as under:

Train No. 09013/09014 Udhna - Banaras Superfast Summer Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09013 Udhna - Banaras Special will leave Udhna every Tuesday at 07.25 hrs & will reach Banaras at 10.50 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 26th April and 3rd May 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 09014 Banaras - Udhna Special will depart from Banaras every Wednesday at 18.10 hrs & will arrive at Udhna at 20.10 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 27th April and 4th May 2022.

En-route this train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Malanpur, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj and Gyanpur Road stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09013 will open from 23rd April 2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:58 PM IST