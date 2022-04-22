Minister of Railways conducts inspection Of Ahmedabad – Dahod – Vadodara Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw – Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, conducted extensive inspection of Ahmedabad – Dahod – Vadodara section over Western Railway on 20th April, 2022. Vaishnaw also took stock of various ongoing developmental and infrastructural upgradation works as well as passenger amenities over the section. Minister for Railways also inspected Ahmedabad station & thereafter visited Dahod Workshop & took stock of the maintenance work & activities being carried out. Vaishnaw was accompanied by Darshana Jardosh – Union Minister of State for Textiles & Railways. On this occasion, V. K. Tripathi – Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railway were also present alongwith senior officers of WR.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived at Ahmedabad station in the morning and reviewed the status of various infra works including station redevelopment work & other passenger amenity works in progress. He also interacted with the officials from National Institute of Design (NID) & reviewed the One Station One Product stalls and kiosk designs being developed by NID, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Minister for Railways - Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Railways - Darshana Jardosh & Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railway conducted window trailing inspection of Ahmedabad – Dahod section. At Dahod station, Vaishnaw & Jardosh visited the One Station One Product stall at the station and appreciated the various useful tribal products kept on sale. Later, they visited Dahod Workshop & took stock of the site. They inspected the infrastructural set-up of machineries & also viewed the miniature model of the upcoming Locomotive Production Unit. Minister for Railways & Minister of State for Railways also interacted with the employees & boosted their morale. He called upon them to put in their best efforts regarding implementation of the new technology in the manufacture of 9000 HP locomotives. He exhorted that it will be huge step towards Make in India & Make for World initiative. The staff & the officers whole–heartedly assured him to give their best performance.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:51 PM IST