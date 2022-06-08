e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Central Railway to observe special night traffic block

Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
FIle Photo

Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate special night traffic and power blocks for de-launching of existing Pre-stressed Concrete FOB girder for the widening of existing Road over bridge using 800 MT road crane.

The details are as under:

On 10/11.06.2022 (Friday/Saturday Night) and 11/12.06.2022 (Saturday/Sunday Night) from 11.30 PM to 06.30 AM on Nerul/Vashi- Kopar Khairane Section.

Down Transharbour line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 11.09 PM to 05.53 AM and Up Transharbour services leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel for Thane leaving Vashi from 11.09 PM to 06.02 AM will remain cancelled.

Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks.

article-image

