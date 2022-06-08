Central Railway completes installation of Bio Toilets on its entire fleet

Bio-toilets (Representative Image) | File

Central Railway has taken a lot of environmental friendly initiatives to achieve environmental sustainability targets by norms laid by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Railway Board concerning the conservation of the Ecosystem including improving cleanliness through bio toilets.

No human waste from coaches on track

As a part of the “Swachh Bharat Mission”, Central Railway has completed the installation of Bio Toilets on its entire fleet. Central Railway has run 103 trains with the composition of 3079 coaches in service. All these coaches are fitted with, 11,530 bio-toilets.

In addition, all the spare coaches available in the fleet of Central Railway were normally used to run special trains, FTR trains were also fitted with bio-toilets. This has ensured that no human waste is discharged from coaches on track. Additionally, human waste led to corrosion of rails and fittings is also avoided, leading to a sustainable green environment

Plastic bottle crushing machine at stations on Central Railway

Railways have taken various initiatives to reduce, recycle and dispose of plastic waste generated in stations in an eco-friendly manner. To give a further push to these environmentally friendly initiatives of eco-friendly disposal of plastic waste, a total of 48 plastic bottle crushing machines (PBCM) have been installed at 37 railway stations on Central Railway.

The division-wise break-up shows 15 machines at 11 stations including all terminus stations and major suburban stations in Mumbai Division, 14 machines at 10 stations important stations in Solapur Division, 9 machines at 8 stations in Bhusaval Division, 6 machines at 4 stations in Nagpur Division and 4 machines at 4 stations on Pune Division.

These machines reduced the menace of plastic garbage especially water bottles spread on railway premises. Many times these thrown plastic bottles on tracks lead to clogging of drains etc which is avoided to great extent.

