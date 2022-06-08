e-Paper Get App

Latvian national held with over 6 kg of cocaine at Mumbai airport

Based on a tip-off, DRI officials on Tuesday apprehended Arthurs Leo Zinbergs, who was travelling from Sao Paulo (Brazil) to Mumbai via Doha, the official said.

Mumbai Airport | FPJ file

Mumbai: A 24-year-old Latvian national was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for alleged possession of 6.9 kg of cocaine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Wednesday.

Plastic pouches containing 6.9 kg of cocaine were concealed in a trolley bag found in the accused's possession, he said.

During interrogation, Zinbergs claimed that a Brazilian national had given him the consignment and had offered him money to carry it, the official said.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced in a court, which remanded him to DRI custody till June 21, he said.

A search is underway for the other accused involved in the case, the official added.

