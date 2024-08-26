 Mumbai: Central Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Thane
Mumbai: Central Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Thane

An express train was halted near Thane causing a delay in traffic on the fast line towards CSMT, with trains running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule. However, Central Railway has yet to come up with an official statement.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Mumbai: Central Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Thane

Mumbai: A technical snag reported near Thane station on Monday has led to a major disruption to the Central Railway local services in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, an express train was halted near Thane causing a delay in traffic on the fast line towards CSMT, with trains running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule. However, Central Railway has yet to come up with an official statement.

What Caused The Technical Snag?

The entire Central Railway's fast line is affected, causing inconvenience to a large number of daily commuters. According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the issue originated from a technical glitch in the Latur Express, which was halted between Kalwa and Thane station as a result. This stoppage led to disruption in the train services, particularly affecting those travelling from Kalyan and Karjat towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Repair Works Underway To Restore Traffic Normalcy

Mumbai: Central Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Thane
Mumbai: Central Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Thane

Efforts are currently underway to repair the technical fault in the Latur Express and the train will resume its journey once the issue is resolved. However, the ongoing repair work has already thrown off the schedule of many local trains on the Central line, leading to delays and crowding at stations.

The disruption, occurring on the first working day of the week, has left many office-goers frustrated, as they are likely to be marked late for work. The delay during peak hours has resulted in mounting anger among the passengers. The chaos has particularly impacted those commuting to their offices and students travelling to their schools and colleges, leading to widespread frustration.

As the trains are running late, the stations have become increasingly crowded, exacerbating the situation for the already stressed commuters. Many of Mumbai's citizens rely heavily on local trains for their daily travel, and this sudden disruption has caused a major inconvenience.

Mumbai: Central Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Thane

Mumbai: Central Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Thane

