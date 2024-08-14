Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road, Uploading Videos On Social Media | X

Mumbai: The Mumbai police detained a 20-year-old from Chembur for allegedly performing dangerous bicycle stunts. On June 4, Mehul Charaniya and his friends reportedly filmed the act on a road near CSMT and uploaded it on social media. The cops took action after coming across the clip recently.

Taking to Instagram, traffic police said, “Don't bet your life! A young man living in Chembur was making videos with his friends, while doing life-threatening stunts. The Azad Maidan police station detained him and took action. We urge all youths not to risk their lives by performing such stunts.”

The Mumbai police uploaded Charaniya's clip on X, which showed him riding on the top of a car and performing a bicycle wheelie on the streets of south Mumbai. The crackdown is part of the police's ongoing efforts to curb the menace of dangerous bike stunts in the city. In recent months, several cases have been filed against bikers performing extreme stunts.