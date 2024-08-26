 Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected Over Next 48 Hours; Yellow Alert Continues, 9 District In Maharashtra Get Orange Alert
North Konkan is anticipated to see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Raigad and Thane districts, with heavy rainfall also possible in isolated spots in Palghar and Mumbai.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:59 AM IST
Weather Update: Mumbai On Orange Alert, City To Experience Extremely Heavy Rainfall | PTI

Mumbai and its suburbs are set to experience significant weather disruptions over the next 24 to 48 hours. The local forecast predicts generally cloudy skies with heavy rainfall across the city and surrounding areas. Mumbai districts remains on Yellow alert, with the potential for very heavy rainfall. Additionally, gusty winds, reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, are expected. Temperatures will range from a maximum of approximately 31°C to a minimum of 25°C.

Looking ahead to the next 48 hours, the cloudy conditions will persist with moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs. Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph. Temperatures are forecasted to be similar, with highs around 30°C and lows around 25°C. 

MD has downgraded the red alerts, indicating slightly less severe weather expected on the 26th. On 26 August Maharashtra will see heavy rainfall with orange alerts issued in districts including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nandurbar and Nashik districts are also on orange alert.

North Konkan is anticipated to see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Raigad and Thane districts, with heavy rainfall also possible in isolated spots in Palghar and Mumbai. South Konkan will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. In North Madhya Maharashtra, isolated locations in the Ghat areas of Nasik district may face heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall possible in some areas.

Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Similar conditions are expected in the Ghat areas of Pune and Nandurbar districts, with heavy rainfall likely in Dhule and Jalgaon districts. South Madhya Maharashtra is also expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the Ghat areas of Satara and Kolhapur districts, with some areas potentially experiencing extremely heavy rainfall.

A high wave warning has been issued for the coast from Dongi Point to Belapur, covering Thane, Mumbai Suburban, and Mumbai City. High waves, ranging from 3.2 to 3.5 meters, are forecasted from 05:30 hours to 17:30 hours on August 27, 2024. Residents are advised to exercise caution, follow safety guidelines, and stay informed with the latest weather updates.

