Lakes Supplying Water To Mumbai Crosses 95% Storage Level Amid Rainfall

Amid the rainfall from the last two days, the water levels at the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai have crossed the mark of 95 per cent. It is expected that in the remaining days of the monsoon season, all seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai will overflow. It is crucial for the reservoirs to reach their full capacity to avoid water cuts in the summer.

As per the information provided by the Hydraulic Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collective water storage in the seven reservoirs reached 95.27 per cent at 6 am on August 23. The amount of useful content of water is now 13,74,618 million litres.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

On this day in 2023, the total water level at the seven reservoirs was 84.60 per cent. Following adequate rainfall this monsoon, the water level are comparatively more this year. The seven lakes providing drinking water to Mumbai are- Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tanda, Tulsi, Vihar and Modak Sagar.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Friday issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from August 24 (Saturday) onwards. Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next four to five days, the IMD informed.

On Saturday, since morning Mumbai is receiving rainfall. Some parts of the city is receiving heavy, while some are receiving continuous scanty rainfall.

As per information provided by the BMC, from 8 am to 12 noon on Saturday, eastern suburbs received 3.59 mm of rainfall, western suburbs received 7.11 mm of rainfall and city area received 4.51 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall Mumbai has received this year till now is 2,547 mm, with the city area receiving 86.08 per cent and 78.47 per cent of rainfall till now.